SSGKobe Shows Off His Melodic Range On New Track "Caddy"

Coming out of Louisiana, SSGKobe has been impressing fans with his melodic style of hip-hop. The artist has been steadily dropping new singles and each one is better than the last. Soon, he will be releasing a new project called EUPHORIA, and to promote it, he has dropped a catchy brand new single called "Caddy."

As you will hear, the song has your typical contemporary hip-hop production, all while SSGKobe offers up some autotuned melodies that suit the song perfectly. Throughout the track, he delivers lyrics about women and drugs and the temptations that come with all of it. Overall, it's another solid effort and it's a nice setup for his new project.

You can stream the song, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

She wanna fan me with the drugs (Fan me)

Fuck off a Perc’, she start a family with the drugs (Family)

You gon’ gÐµt murked, you try to play me or my girl (Grrah, brrah)

Bro on a shirt, he triÐµd to play me and my thugs (Grrah, grrah)