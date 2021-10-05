It was recently revealed that the hot new Netflix original series, Squid Game, was shopped around for a whole decade before being picked up by the streaming service. Considering how many memes have surfaced as a result of the show, it’s surprising to find out that the script spent so much time in the reject pile.

Less than a month after the show’s premiere, Netflix’s Global TV Head, Bela Bajaria has been described as “upbeat” while speaking on the topic of Squid Game season two.

“We always knew it was going to be a signature title for Korea, but there’s no way to have anticipated it would be this big,” Bajaria said in an interview with Vulture.

She also said that a Squid Game renewal would be dependant on the schedule of creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk. Bajaria explained that he’s currently working on a film and some other projects, so Netflix is, “trying to figure out the right structure for him.”

Speaking of Dong-hyuk, he’s previously opened up about ideas that he’s had for season two during an interview with The Times.

“While I was writing season one, I thought about the stories that could be in season two if I get to do one—one would be the story of the Frontman,” the director explained.

“I think the issue with police officers is not just an issue in Korea. I see it on the global news that the police force can be very late on acting on things—there are more victims or a situation gets worse because of them not acting fast enough.”

He continued, “this was an issue that I wanted to raise. Maybe in season two I can talk about this more.”

Although Squid Game has become an internet sensation, elsewhere, some pointed out that the show unfortunately loses much of its initial impact when translated from Korean to English. Despite this, people are still finding new and creative ways to meme the show.

Have you streamed Squid Game yet, or are you waiting until the hype dies down? Let us know.

