Spotify is launching its own awards show. The streaming service announced the move in a statement on their website earlier this week. The event will be taking place on March 5th and winners will be based on data collected from users' listening habits.

"This March, Spotify is changing the game with our first awards show—one based entirely on user-generated data," Spotify explained. "That’s right: your streaming choices—whether hip-hop or rock, reggaeton, banda, or cumbia—matter. Your plays, patterns, and habits will help determine the award categories, finalists, and winners, for the Spotify Awards by providing a true reflection of what fans are listening to. You can get excited for an awards ceremony that actually speaks to what the people are streaming."

The awards ceremony will be taking place in Mexico City which boasts the most listeners on Spotify globally, beating out New York City, London, and Paris. "Since Spotify’s launch in Mexico back in 2013, the country has evolved into one of the most sophisticated digital music markets, becoming a magnet for major live acts and inviting rising singers and songwriters to connect with fans and make their mark. And now, it’s the host for the first Spotify Awards, which will be broadcast live on TNT for all of Spanish speaking Latin America," the statement explained.

The event will be broadcast live on March 5th.