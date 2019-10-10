Kyrie Irving will be playing his first-ever season with the Brooklyn Nets this year and fans couldn't be more excited. Irving is one of the more exciting players in the league and fans are curious to see how he can help turn the Nets into a bonafide contender. Thanks to Kyrie's solid play out on the court, he has his very own signature sneaker deal with Nike and over the last year, he has been dropping new colorways of the Nike Kyrie 5.

Irving understands better than anyone that sneakerheads love collaborations so it's no surprise that he has come through with a plethora of them. Perhaps the most popular of these collabs have been his collection which was made in partnership with Spongebob Squarepants. The first collection featured shoes that paid homage to some of the most popular characters. Now, Nike and Kyrie are upping the ante with a pair that resembles Spongebob's pineapple house.

After some teasers late last month, it seems as though a release date has been set for the sneaker. For now, the shoe is going to drop in Japan on Thursday, October 17th and will be released in the United States just a week later on October 24th. These are going to cost $130 USD and will be perfect for a new season of NBA basketball.