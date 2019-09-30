Nike is returning to Bikini Bottom for at least one more Nike Kyrie 5 sneaker collab - this time paying homage to the iconic pineapple under the sea. And just like the previous SpongeBob x Nike Kyrie sneaker collabs, the Pineapple House colorway has been executed to perfection.

Highlighted by a yellow-orange upper, the kicks borrow plenty of details from SpongeBob's home including a green lace shroud inspired by the roof and special edition logos on the heel that nod to his front door. Aquatic Nike swooshes, a speckled midsole designed to represent the sand and graphic insoles round out the look.

According to sneaker source J23 App, the SpongeBob x Nike Kyrie 5 "Pineapple House" colorway is coming soon, although a specific release date and availability has not yet been announced.

Continue scrolling for the early images while we await more info.

