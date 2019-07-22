Nike and Kyrie Irving have joined forces with Nickelodeon for a special edition SpongeBob SquarePants collab, which will include five character-specific sneakers.

The kicks are inspired by SpongeBob, his sidekick Patrick Starr, his grumpy neighbor, Squidward, the energetic, astronaut squirrel Sandy Cheeks, and the boss of the Krusty Krab, Mr. Krabs.

Nike Kyrie x SpongeBob/Nike

The SpongeBob, Patrick and Squidward colorways all come to life in the shape of the Nike Kyrie 5, while Sandy's and Mr. Krab's colorways adorn the Nike Kyrie Low 2. Each of the Kyrie 5s come equipped with Nickelodeon branding on the tongue shroud with "NIKE" text on the heel inspired by the show title's font.

The full collection will be available globally on August 10. The Kyrie 5s will retail for $130, while the Kyrie Low 2s check in at $110.

Continue scrolling for a closer look at the five colorways, and click here to see what Kyrie had to say about each of the SpongeBob characters' basketball abilities.

Nike Kyrie 5 SpongeBob/Nike

Nike Kyrie 5 Patrick/Nike

Nike Kyrie 5 Squidward/Nike

Nike Kyrie Low 2 Sandy/Nike

Nike Kyrie Low 2 Mr. Krabs/Nike