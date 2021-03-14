mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Spiffy Global Enlists Stunna 4 Vegas, Hoodrich Pablo Juan & More For "Out The Blue"

Aron A.
March 14, 2021 16:21
25 Views
10
0
CoverCover

Out The Blue
Spiffy Global

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Spiffy Global delivers a quick EP titled, "Out The Blue."


Spiffy Global has been responsible for a few massive hits, working alongside artists like Gucci Mane, Rory Fresco and plenty of others over the years. However, with his solo projects, he continues to prove he's far more than just a beatmaker -- he's a producer that has an incredible ear for putting the right talent on the right beat.

This week, the producer emerged with his latest Ep, Out The Blue. It's a short effort that includes a few of his frequent collaborators from the past. It's a project that consists of five songs in total with collaborations alongside artists like Stunna 4 Vegas, Hoodrich Pablo Juan, CEO Trayle, Johnny Cinco, Lil Dude, and Goonew.

Check out the latest from Spiffy Global below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track.

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Spiffy Global Enlists Stunna 4 Vegas, Hoodrich Pablo Juan & More For "Out The Blue"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject