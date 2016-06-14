If most southern spitters sip codeine, Johnny Cinco must be the drug’s manifestation in rapper form. Atlanta’s last hope out the trap, Johnny Cinco is pumping out content like a robot bent on stealing human jobs. Signed to Quality Control, one of the hottest labels on the planet in the past few years, the Georgia rapper has made some serious noise for himself with mixtapes like Trap Religious and I Swear, both released in 2015. An ongoing beef with Rich Homie Quan couldn’t stop the kid, and Johnny Cinco is the type of rapper to take a conflict and turn it into his hottest record. Cinco’s 2013 banger “They Gave The Wrong Young Nigga Money,” released in 2013, was almost definitely a direct shot at RHQ. We can’t wait to hear what his next hurdle inspires.