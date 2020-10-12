Kayla Eubanks, a Southwest Airlines passenger, was prevented from boarding her flight, Tuesday, because her cleavage was deemed to be "lewd, obscene and offensive."

The Chicago resident shared her experience on Twitter. “Y’all I was KICKED OFF my @SouthwestAir flight because my boobs are ‘lewd, obscene and offensive.’ I was told that passengers may look at me in my attire and be offended,” she tweeted

In a video shared by Eubanks, Southwest employees can be seen searching for the company's dress code policy as the flight's departure time approached.

In the video, the captain approaches Eubanks and offers up one of his own t-shirts to help her cover up: “If they’re like, ‘Hey, the rule says you have to cover up,’ do you have something?” he asks. “Do you have a shirt or do you want me to give you one of mine?”

Eubanks then updated her followers from inside the flight: “The CAPTAIN of the flight loaned me his shirt so that I could board (having been removed from the flight and the flight being delayed). I eventually took it off.. Only to be told that I would have to speak with a supervisor upon landing."

