Soulja Boy is a pioneer in the rap game and he has been quick to remind people of that. His hit song "Crank Dat" was one of the first-ever songs to go viral because of the internet and over the years, he has cemented himself as one of the most internet-savvy artists of his generation. In fact, he has now crossed over into the Twitch world, where he is a highly-viewed streamer who can be found playing some of the most popular video games on the market.

Soulja has been known for playing a lot of Fortnite and on his latest stream, he was playing the game while using a "Rick & Morty" skin. This prompted Soulja Boy to deliver a quick little "Rick & Morty-" inspired freestyle while in the middle of the battlefield.

The freestyle was pretty catchy and in true Soulja Boy fashion, it ended up going viral. As the video got passed around, fans gave praise to Soulja Boy and they even urged him to turn it into a fully-fledged song. The "Rick & Morty" fanbase runs deep, so it's no surprise that they were quick to give Soulja his flowers.

Perhaps in the near future, the "Rick & Morty" freestyle will become Soulja's next viral TikTok hit.

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for BET