Rising Houston rapper, Sosamann, got his start in the game by being signed by Wiz Khalifa to Taylor Gang back in 2016. Since then, Sosamann has collaborated with artists including Wiz, NBA Young Boy, Gunna, Sauce Walka, and HoodRich Pablo Juan. Despite working on carving out his space in the rap game, we reported last month that Sosamann had been arrested in Los Angeles on May 11th, due to alleged human trafficking charges. Following a prostitution sting that took place in the city, two of the women who were arrested in relation to the investigation claimed that Sosa had lured them to California with "promises of fame and fortune," but instead were held captive and forced into sex work.

The rapper spent one night in jail following the arrest, before bonding out on a $100,000 bail. On Thursday afternoon, May 6th, the "Who I Am" rapper took to Instagram to share a video of him leaving the courthouse, alongside a caption with a message to all those who thought him or his career were "#done". "First and foremost I wanna thank God, myself and my guy @ladefenselawyer for puttin it down one time," the post read, along with a video of the rapper outside of the court house. "second I wanna say the #system tried to do me dirty at the beginning but they made it all right at the end.. and last but not least to all the #people and #MediaOutlets that tried to dirt my name and make me look brazy out here... shame on you especially the ones that know me know damn well ion move like dat .. now y’all @ them people, blog sites and all the rest who thought I was #Done and tell em STOP PLAYIN WIT ME #KaseDismissed #HumanWhat"