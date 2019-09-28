Sosamann Shows His Versatility On "Trap Sauce: The Album"

Sosamann has been putting out quality music for years - and a generous amount of it. The Houston rapper delivered Sauce Eskobar 2 earlier this year, but now he's back with more in the form of Trap Sauce: The Album. This new project is just as colourful and playful as all The Sauce Factory's album covers tend to be. The collective's music always succeeds in putting a singular spin on today's trap, which exists in such abundance that it's often hard to stand out.

Sosamann keeps things interesting by incessantly switching up flows and vocal tones, and challenging himself with an adventurous beat selection. The instrumentals are screwy and unhinged, mirroring Sosamann's delivery. Despite his experimental ment, he also shows that he can craft more conventional bangers, like with "Band Aid". When he wants to prove that he can let loose and still write an excellent song, he produces something like "Midnight Red". While Sosamann can easily carry a track on his own, he usually enlists a few features on his projects. On Trap Sauce: The Album, he brings in Young Boy Never Broke Again, Smokepurpp, UnoTheActivist and Peso Peso.

Read our 2016 interview with the Sauce Guru here and stream the project below.