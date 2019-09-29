Sosamann Offers Different Vibes On Two-Part "Backwoods & Water Flow"

On Friday, Sosamann dropped his second project of the year, Trap Sauce: The Album. While all thirteen of the album's songs come together to make up a strong effort from the Houston rapper, there are some standouts. Track 3, "Backwoods & Water Flow," captures the versatility that Sosamann displays across the project in a single song.

While Sosamann does not shy away from selecting beats that are a bit out-there, "Backwoods & Water Flow" starts off sounding like conventional trap. However, the Sauce Factory artist is charismatic enough to keep things interesting. He opts for his raspy shouting that refuses to follow any linear flow. Sosamann's energy always remains at such a high that it can be hard to distinguish between verse and chorus. Meandering melodies and cartoonish ad-libs pour out of him until the beat switches up halfway through the song and his bars start taking on a rising-and-falling quality that matches the sluggish drums. Perhaps that wavering cadence is what "Water Flow" refers to.

Quotable Lyrics

Higher than a penthouse, sitting in a condo

Came from the jungle, no Congo

And the bitch ate on the dick like a lunch bowl

Told her to bring the cash, do it pronto

Im'ma splash in a Dior poncho