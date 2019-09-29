mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sosamann Offers Different Vibes On Two-Part "Backwoods & Water Flow"

Noah C
September 29, 2019 13:23
131 Views
20
0
CoverCover

Backwoods & Water Flow
Sosamann

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

A standout from the Houston rapper's new album.


On Friday, Sosamann dropped his second project of the year, Trap Sauce: The Album. While all thirteen of the album's songs come together to make up a strong effort from the Houston rapper, there are some standouts. Track 3, "Backwoods & Water Flow," captures the versatility that Sosamann displays across the project in a single song. 

While Sosamann does not shy away from selecting beats that are a bit out-there, "Backwoods & Water Flow" starts off sounding like conventional trap. However, the Sauce Factory artist is charismatic enough to keep things interesting. He opts for his raspy shouting that refuses to follow any linear flow. Sosamann's energy always remains at such a high that it can be hard to distinguish between verse and chorus. Meandering melodies and cartoonish ad-libs pour out of him until the beat switches up halfway through the song and his bars start taking on a rising-and-falling quality that matches the sluggish drums. Perhaps that wavering cadence is what "Water Flow" refers to. 

Quotable Lyrics

Higher than a penthouse, sitting in a condo
Came from the jungle, no Congo
And the bitch ate on the dick like a lunch bowl
Told her to bring the cash, do it pronto
Im'ma splash in a Dior poncho

Sosamann trap sauce: the album sauce factory Houston
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Sosamann Offers Different Vibes On Two-Part "Backwoods & Water Flow"
20
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject