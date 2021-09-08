The Sopranos ran for six seasons between 1999-2007 which led to a cult-like following that, fourteen years later, have demanded a seventh season. While that seems slim, a brand new prequel to the show is expected to be released next month. The Many Saints Of Newark explores the story of a young Tony Soprano growing up amid a heated gang war in Newark.

As fans anticipate the film's arrival in October in both cinemas and HBO Max, a new trailer for the film has been released. The full-length cinematic trailer offers more depth to the character of Dickie Moltisanti -- the father of Tony's right-hand man Christopher. The prequel is certainly one that fans of the film will appreciate 14 years after the series ended.

"He was so mysterious for so long," David Chase told Deadline on angling the film surrounding Moltisanti. "I even used to find myself wondering okay, a couple of lines here, a couple of lines there about this guy. How bad was this guy? Apparently, he was like, evil incarnate, the way Tony talks about him. The worst, biggest, baddest motherf*cker you could ever run into. We also felt that we needed to have a central character that was as…well, what’s the word?"

Check out the trailer below. The Many Saints Of Newark hits theatres and HBO Max on Oct. 1st.

