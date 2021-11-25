SoleFly and Jordan Brand have teamed up quite a bit in the past, so it only makes sense that the Florida boutique would link up with Jumpman for even more great sneakers. After all, Jumpman has a fantastic library of shoes, and you can never truly go wrong with silhouettes like the Air Jordan 1 Low. In fact, the Jordan 1 Low is now the subject of SoleFly's latest Jordan Brand collab, and the official images for this new shoe can be found below.

As you will see, this is definitely a wild collab as there is a lot happening here. For instance, the toe box is red, while the middle part of the shoe, including the Nike swoosh and tongue, is black. We then have some animal print embossed at the front, which has a tan and black look to it. More animal print is then found on the back, however, it is simply all tan. SoleFly logos are then placed on the back heel, for good measure.

No release information has been given for this shoe, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest and most relevant updates. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this brand new shoe, in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

