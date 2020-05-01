SoleFly is a well-known sneaker boutique in Miami that always seems to come through with some epic collabs with Jordan Brand during Art Basel. These collabs are a staple of the Miami event and now, SoleFly is extending its relationship with Jumpman thanks to a collaboration that has nothing to do with the aforementioned creative get-together. Instead, SoleFly is looking to celebrate its 10th anniversary with an Air Jordan 10 collab.

There have been some teasers of this shoe over the last little while but thanks to @upcycle.sneaks, we now have a detailed look at what these shoes are about to look like. As you can see from the post below, the shoe is covered in creamy beige nubuck while the top part of the sneaker is dusty brown. The midsole is light blue and from there, we get a translucent outsole that provides some interesting contrast.

Overall, this is an interesting collab although it is a lot more muted than some of the other SoleFly x Air Jordan collabs we have seen over the past few years. Regardless, this model is sure to arouse some suspicion from sneakerheads, especially those in Miami.

No release date has been given just yet so stay tuned as we will be sure to provide updates.