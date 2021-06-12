The entire soccer world has come together today after a terrifying incident during a Euro Cup group match between Denmark and Finland. Christian Eriksen, a 29-year-old star player for Denmark, collapsed on the pitch near the end of the first half as he was receiving a pass from a teammate. As soon as he fell to the pitch, his teammates went to check on him and that is when they urged medical professionals to come onto the pitch.

His teammates immediately formed a shield around him as paramedics performed CPR for quite a few minutes. The entire event was televised and there were moments in which the UEFA feed showed the life-saving efforts. Eventually, Eriksen was placed on a stretcher and taken off of the pitch.

According to UEFA, Eriksen was brought to the hospital and is now in stable condition. As for the game, it has been suspended and a crisis meeting will be held to determine the next course of action.

This was truly a devastating moment for everyone involved, and our prayers are with Eriksen and his family right now. The game was held in Copenhagen and the Danish fans were visibly shaken up by what had happened. Some things are more important than sports, and this is an example of that.

We wish Eriksen a healthy and speedy recovery.

