SOB x RBE's Da Boii & Yhung T.O Lead The City Boys With "Act Up Freestyle"

The eternal battle of the City Girls vs. City Boys have taken over the summer but we're down to the last quarter. "Act Up" has been the official City Girls anthem this summer but two of the Bay Area's hottest young artists have come through with a brand new cut for the City Boys. SOB x RBE members DaBoii and Yhung T.O. have blessed fans with a short freestyle over the City Girls anthem. The two rappers deliver some savage bars over the production while reworking the hook to fit their style.

Their new freestyle arrives shortly after SOB x RBE released their single, "Legend." Aside from that, they blessed fans with their project with Hit-Boy, Family Not A Group. Hopefully, they bless us with another new project before the year's end.

Quotable Lyrics

I ain't got time for you fake ass whores

My n***as slide for fun but they ain't that bored

Hips swollen with ass shots but come shake that for us

Bust on her face then took a picture and asked her, "Ain't that gorgeous?"