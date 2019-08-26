mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

SOB x RBE's Da Boii & Yhung T.O Lead The City Boys With "Act Up Freestyle"

Aron A.
August 26, 2019 16:07
City Boys up by 10.


The eternal battle of the City Girls vs. City Boys have taken over the summer but we're down to the last quarter. "Act Up" has been the official City Girls anthem this summer but two of the Bay Area's hottest young artists have come through with a brand new cut for the City Boys. SOB x RBE members DaBoii and Yhung T.O. have blessed fans with a short freestyle over the City Girls anthem. The two rappers deliver some savage bars over the production while reworking the hook to fit their style.

Their new freestyle arrives shortly after SOB x RBE released their single, "Legend." Aside from that, they blessed fans with their project with Hit-BoyFamily Not A Group. Hopefully, they bless us with another new project before the year's end. 

Quotable Lyrics
I ain't got time for you fake ass whores
My n***as slide for fun but they ain't that bored
Hips swollen with ass shots but come shake that for us
Bust on her face then took a picture and asked her, "Ain't that gorgeous?"

