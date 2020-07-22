Doggystyle. It's Dark And Hell Is Hot. Tha Doggfather. Flesh Of My Flesh, Blood Of My Blood. No Limit Top Dogg. And Then There Was X. Tha Last Meal. The Great Depression. The list goes on, as do the combined classic repertoire of both Snoop Dogg and DMX. Two legendary emcees destined to step into the ring for a bonafide dogfight, thanks to the organizational talents of Timbaland and Swizz Beatz and their Verzuz series. Interested parties can tune in tonight; find out when and where you catch this titanesque clash right here.

While hip-hop fans clearly understand the scope of this particular battle, we're interested in gauging what our own community makes of it. For one -- who has the deeper discography? While Snoop may have the edge on longevity, DMX came with a concentrated dose of two back to back classics -- some might even argue that And Then There Was X is deserving of the title, and they wouldn't get much resistance from me on that one. Still, Snoop Dogg's catalog is as solid as any rapper's, boasting hits laced by Dr. Dre, Pharrell Williams, and Timbaland in his arsenal.

And let's not forget that both men stood as key players in two of hip-hop's legendary movements -- Death Row and Ruff Ryders, west coast and east coast. As such, there's an added bout of competition riding on this one, and expect plenty of prominent names to be offering their support tonight. So, without further preamble, cast your vote below. Who is walking away on top -- DMX or Snoop Dogg?