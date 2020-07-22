We're not sure how they keep doing it but Swizz Beatz and Timbaland continue to up the ante with each Verzuz battle. At first, the hits battle was introduced to entertain music fans during the quarantine and, while we're all still locked at home, it has continued on to become one of the most exciting things on Instagram Live.

It was recently announced that Verzuz would be heading to Apple Music after the pair of legendary producers signed a deal. Shortly before, the latest battle was revealed to include arguably the most enticing face-off yet. DMX and Snoop Dogg will be going head-to-head tonight to determine who has the stronger catalog of hits.

Taking place tonight, the two dogs will battle in what has all the makings of a historic bout. It is set to begin at 8 PM EST, or 5 PM PST. The stream will be available here, on the official Verzuz Instagram page.

Alternatively, it will also be available to watch on Apple Music via the Browse button. Finally, it will be accessible through Apple TV.

In other Verzuz news, a fight between T.I. and 50 Cent has long been rumored but it has not yet been confirmed by Timbo or Swizz. Maybe tonight, they'll come through with the deets.