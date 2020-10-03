It's been an interesting week and a half in the world of politics. Days after the shitshow that was the first presidential debate, Donald Trump revealed that he and his wife Melania have tested positive for coronavirus. This was met with mixed responses from people across the political spectrum. Many Democrats have extended their wishes to Trump and his wife while far-right Republicans are still coming to terms that coronavirus is, in fact, a real virus.



Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Despite the enemies Trump's made since entering the Oval Office, people have been offering their prayers and well-wishes, even outside of politics, including some of his most vocal critics. Snoop Dogg, who has never bit his tongue when it came down to the president, took to the 'Gram yesterday where he shocked everyone by publicly sending well wishes to the president and his wife. "Prayers out to the president and the first lady," he wrote.

Though Snoop is taking the high road, Trump has faced even more backlash recently over the likelihood that the White House Rose Garden Event was grounds for super spreading. With little masks and social distancing taking place, Trump's announcement for his Supreme Court nomination appears to be where many caught COVID-19.

Check out Snoop Dogg's post below.