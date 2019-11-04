The Los Angeles Lakers are riding a five-game winning streak following a pair of road wins over the weekend, including an overtime victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night and a 103-96 win against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

During that visit to the AT&T Center last night, noted Lakers fan Snoop Dogg joined the Lakers' Spectrum SportsNet broadcast for a little play-by-play. Check out the footage in the video embedded below.

Anthony Davis led all scorers on Sunday night with 25 points to go along with 11 rebounds and four blocks, while LeBron James posted another triple-double with 21 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds. Dwight Howard chipped in 14 points, 13 rebounds and a pair of blocks.

"Dwight Howard was huge," James said, per ESPN. "Every minute that he played. Great performance by him, crashing the glass, catching lobs, getting great strips defensively, giving us extra possessions. He was vintage tonight in the minutes that he played."

As a result of Sunday's win, the Lakers improved to 5-1 on the season with their lone loss coming in the season-opener to Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers. Up next for the Lake Show is a Tuesday night matchup in Chicago before they return to Staples Center for a pair of home games against the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors.