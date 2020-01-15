Is there honestly anything Snoop Dogg can't do? The man has simply done it all, whether it be co-starring with Matthew McConaughey in Harmony Korrine's The Beach Bum or chopping it up with Martha Stewart. He's made gospel albums, reggae albums, and classic hip-hop albums. He's been a gangsta and a role model, an uncle to the masses at large. And now, he's gone and earned himself an officially licensed Dunkin Donuts sandwich, albeit for a limited time only.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Doggfather took to Instagram to make the announcement, confirming that his "Beyond D-O-Double-G" sandwich would be available in participating Dunkin Donuts for a week-long run. The sandwich itself screams of decadence, with a Beyond Meat sausage patty, egg, and cheese stuffed between a glazed donut. Snoop took to Instagram to show off his latest creation, leaving us wondering how much marijuana was consumed during the initial brainstorming process.

XXL has shared a press release from Dunkin, detailing Snoop's involvement in the process; while he originally linked up with the company back in November, the Beyond D-O-Double G marks his first original creation. "When I got the chance to work at Dunkin’ for the Beyond Sausage Sandwich launch, I got to thinking about what other Beyond Meat sandwiches we could create," he explained. "Being around my favorite glazed donuts got me inspired, so today we are dropping The Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich at Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.” Try it for yourself until January 19th.