The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team secured their second consecutive World Cup Championship, defeating the Netherlands by the final of 2-0 in the final on Sunday.

Immediately following the victory, fans in the crowd began chanting "Equal Pay!" in reference to a report that the women earned $250,000 each for winning the cup, while the men's team would have raked in $1.1M a piece had they done the same.

Snoop Dogg took to instagram to voice his support for the women's movement, while simultaneously bashing the "sorry-ass" U.S. Men's National squad. Says Snoop:

“Sorry-ass f****** men from the US soccer team ain’t ever won shit, ain’t gonna ever win shit, can’t even get out of the f****** first round. “Pay them ladies man, pay them girls what they’re worth. The women should be getting $500,000 per athlete, Snoop Dogg says so. “Them girls won four World Cups, and $90,000? Man, please.”

According to CNN, the 2018 Men's World Cup prize money totalled $400 million, while the women in the 2019 World Cup Tournament received a total of $30 million. That prize money will double to $60 million for the 2023 World Cup, but U.S. midfielder Megan Rapinoe still says it's not enough.