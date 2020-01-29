Sneaker Unboxing: Air Jordan 13 "Chinese New Year"

This is one of the more unique Air Jordan 13 colorways you will ever see.

Every single year, sneaker companies around the world celebrate Chinese New Year by coming through with shoe designs that commemorate the occasion. On January 25th, the Year of the Rat was celebrated in China and Jordan Brand was ready with some sneakers to pay homage. One of those shoes was the Air Jordan 13 "Chinese New Year" which we were lucky enough to get our hands on.

As you can see in our review, we take a look at some of the details found on the upper, as well as the subtle features that reference Chinese culture. This colorway is one of the most unique Air Jordan 13s we have seen in a very long time and will certainly look great on your feet or in your collection.

Be sure to check out the entire unboxing and let us know what you think in the comments below. Meanwhile, if you're in the market for a new pair of shoes, you can scoop up the Air Jordan 13 "Chinese New Year" for $200 USD at Nike.com.

Image via Nike