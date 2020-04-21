Smoke DZA Rolls A Cannon On "Worldwide Smoke Session"

It is 4/20 today. Well, technically, it's 4/20 this whole month but today's the international holiday that the majority of smokers recognize in relation to cannabis. Whether you're lighting a bong, pipe, or spliff, Smoke DZA slid through with some vibes to nod your head to on this quarantined 4/20, appropriately titled, Worldwide Smoke Session. The project is feature heavy, too, which feels particularly rare in comparison to his last few projects. Worldwide Smoke Session is nine tracks in total but he taps artists like Guapdad 4000, 24hours, Domo Genesis, Flip Dinero, Luh Soldier, Jayy Grams, Jay Worthy, and more to assist him.

