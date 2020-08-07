Smoke DZA, Jadakiss, And Flipp Dinero Drop Off "Hibachi"

It's new music Friday, and with that comes an intriguing new single from Smoke DZA, who calls on the talents of Jadakiss and Flipp Dinero for "Hibachi." Off the top, it's a little different from what the grimy brand of boom-bap DZA tends to favor; here, a haunting chime arrangement pairs with up-tempo trap drums, painting a darker musical picture than the title might suggest. And while DZA is listed as the primary artist, Flipp Dinero makes one hell of a first impression, popping off with an inspired opening verse.

"Them sixteens straight to the point, don't get your dome hit, everything fresh out the box, I'm on my grown shit," raps DZA, sliding through for the second verse. "I ain't into smoking with n***s, I got my own zips." Next up is the legendary LOX emcee, who lays down his signature flow with an authoritative presence. "Used to be more sneakers and more blunts, now I'm buyin' buildings and lookin' for storefronts," he raps, hinting at an empire expansion. "Least a quarter-million, that's like every four months."

Check out "Hibachi" right now, and sound off in the comments -- will this one be the underrated track of the day?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

N***s talking on me, they be talking all that blasphemy

Demons all around me, man, I swear these n***s after me

Pull up on the scene and switch the shit, shit was tragedy

I stayed up in the streets, was cold so n***s had to strap the heat