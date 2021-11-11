Smino Floats On New Track "I Deserve"

Smino is one of the most criminally underrated artists in the entire world. Known for his inventive flows and creative delivery, the St. Louis-raised rapper has returned on Thursday with the release of his new single "I Deserve," a collaboration with NOS.

After lighting a blunt on his stove and downing some Casamigos, Smino sat down and wrote "I Deserve," the latest release from his Zero Fatigue collective. Although fans are overjoyed with the new music, many are practically begging Smino to come through with a new album in the comments, hungry for more after last year's She Already Decided mixtape. Those folks will be glad to hear that he's still hard at work on his third album, and it should be coming soon.

Have a listen to Smino's new record "I Deserve" below and let us know what you think of it. Are you ready for more new music from him in the coming months?





Quotable Lyrics

Centipede my speed, take time with it

Hate when a motherfucker try rush me

Oh, the shit musty, roll up a KD

Odorize, I been on overdrive, tryna feel somethin'