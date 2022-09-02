Smino Drops Dark Visuals For "24-8"

The St. Louis native released the video for his new Kobe Bryant inspired single.

On Thursday (September 1), Smino blessed fans with a new track, produced by Phoelix, entitled "24-8."

The title of the bass heavy track is said to pay homage to the late, great Kobe Bryant, who wore the numbers "24" and "8" jersey. The St. Louis native took to Twitter to tease the @thefilmlord directed visuals, simply tweeting, "rent due soon." Before sharing the visuals, Smino penned a lengthy message to his fans. "I spent alotta time tryna make this sh** perfect only to realize the only perfect things come from God and just being myself is perfect bc I come from God Himself, he wrote. The track is also expected to appear on Smino’s Luv 4 Rent album, the highly anticipated follow up to his 2018 project Noir.

In December 2021, the 30-year old rapper spoke with late comedian Teddy Ray about his upcoming album, sharing, “This album is called Luv 4 Rent. It’s based on different types of love. It could be bad love, petty love, obsessive love—just real good, family love. But it’s about the different ways I lended out my heart to the point where I didn’t have enough for myself. You feel me?”

No word on when the project is officially slated to drop. Check out the video for "24-8."