Smino has used the year 2021 to get back into shape, musically speaking. Over the course of the year, he has released several singles in preparation for his upcoming third studio album.

This week, Smino got another step closer to that end goal, by announcing the name of the album, Luv 4 Rent. He made it official as a guest on “What Say What?!” hosted by Teddy Ray, which was posted on YouTube. In the interview, he discusses the meaning behind the title: "It's based on different types of love. It cold be bad love, petty love, obsessive love, real good love, family love. It's about the different ways I lended out my heart to the point where I didn't have love left for myself."

Smino has not dropped an album since his sophomore album NOIR, which certified his unique artistry and elegant storytelling. He likely released a promotional single for the album titled "I Deserve" from Nov. 11. Earlier this year, other singles like "Rice & Gravy" and "MLK Dr" got fans excited to hear his new era in the form of a project.

While on Teddy Ray's show, he also previewed an unreleased song that will presumably be included on Luv 4 Rent titled "Black Luv Ain’t Dead."

Smino has not announced the release date or album cover for the album, but the rollout has begun, so it should be just around the corner.

Watch the entire "What Say What?!” episode with Smino below.