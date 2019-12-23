mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Smino Delivers The Holiday Pack With "High 4 Da Highladays" EP

Milca P.
December 23, 2019 00:36
CoverCover

High 4 Da Highladays
Smino

Straight from the Atlanta Clauss.


Just in case you weren't convinced to get in the holiday spirit, Smino may have just pulled up with the remedy.

The St. Louis hyphenate has touched with two new tracks, "Sleigh" and "Kushmas," packaged nicely in the form of his High 4 Da Holidays EP, recruiting Masego and producer Monte Booker for the assist as he sprinkles his flavor over the pending Christmas holiday. The new offering comes on the heels of Smino's latest "Reverend" and "Trina" singles, and it's a fitting end to a year that has found Smino's presence more apparent than ever before.

Unwrap High 4 Da Holidays down below and enjoy.

