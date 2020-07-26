Slim Thug & Killa Kyleon Are "Wishing On A Star"

Slim Thug and Killa Kyleon dropped off their joint project Down In Texas this past week. The project is a true Texas-bred product, and it's a pleasure to listen to. The artists run through a bunch of classic samples, but the Rose Royce "I'm Wishing On A Star" cut is the most brilliant. The two rappers rhyme over a slowed-down sample of that track, appropriately entitled Wishing On A Star.

Slim Thug cuts his verse first, and takes the slow approach. The track has no chorus so Killa Kyleon just hops in right after Thug. Killa's verse steals the show as he raps double the speed of Slim Thug. He easily bodies the track, while still not overpowering the sample. This track is so smooth it's hard not to roll one up and just sit back and put it on repeat.

Quotable Lyrics

You know the vibe for the summer

Since the winter, been stackin’ them commas

Wanna ball, so the trap doin’ numbers

Keep a pole with that pack for the drummer

Hustle hard like a nigga ain’t ate

Turkey leg, tell ‘em fix me a plate

Tryna get me a Urus to skate

If you grindin’, I know you relate