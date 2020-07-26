Slim Thug & Killa Kyleon Join Forces On "Down In Texas"

Killa Kyleon and Slim Thug are back together for their latest collaborative project, Down In Texas. The Texas duo came through with a 10-track project filled with Southern heat rooted in the classic sound of Houston. The rappers keep the features to the minimum on this project, limiting the guest appearances to two. Propain is enlisted for "Rodents & Snakes" while Mr Lee assists Killa Kyleon and Slim Thug on "BHO 2020."

Slim Thug and Killa Kyleon have worked on several collaborative projects in recent years. In 2017, the two paired up for their joint effort, Havin Thangs 2K17, the follow-up to 2016's Havin' Thangs.

Check out Slim Thug and Killa Kyleon's new project, Down In Texas below.