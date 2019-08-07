Slim 400 Returns With Young Dolph Assisted "Shake Back"

Both Slim 400 and Young Dolph are no stranger to gun violence. Both men have been involved in shootings that left them hospitalized, with Slim recently surviving nine bullets on June 29th. Yet not even such a traumatic affair can dampen his spirits. Apparently, Slim went straight from the hospital to the studio, resulting in the arrival of his new single "Shake Back." The track, as premiered by Complex, finds Slim and Dolph collaborating over some West-coast inspired Lil Cyko production. As Slim himself explains it, "Shake Back" came to manifest after Young Dolph reached out to him directly.

"Went straight from the hospital to the studio, listened to two beats, hop'd on the second track, played some dark shit from Lil Cyko, laid my verse 2-4 bars at a time," recounts Slim, speaking with Complex. "The next day pulled up on Young Dolph. He had DM'd me after Nipsey passed, saying be safe on some RNS. I felt he been thru it, I been thru it and out of that came 'Shake Back!'" As for the track itself, "Shake Back" serves to reveal an unexpected sense of chemistry, despite shared common ground. Plus, their differing cadences make for an interesting juxtaposition - who do you think took the best verse on this one?

Quotable Lyrics

Add that shit up till you can't no more

Smoke em back to back till you can't no more

I'm just a trap n***a I come from hiding racks in the floor

Pull up anywhere and start my own car show