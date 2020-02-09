Slayter & Sada Baby Link Up On "Louis V Umbrella"

Born in Puerto Rico and raised in Dyckman, Slayter may be New York's next hottest export. He raps in a semi-whisper with such a levelheaded cadence that his street wisdom sounds even more imposing. His next mixtape, World Got Me Fucked Up Vol. 1, will be arriving soon via Cinematic Music Group and will surely put more people on to his talent. “Louis V Umbrella” is the first single from the project and it enlists Detroit's Sada Baby for a sizzling guest verse. Slayter and Sada Baby tiptoe across an ominous piano progression similar to how they dance in the music video.

Sada Baby has been a music-releasing machine recently - dropping off singles, music videos and tapes with little flare but always with a consistently-high level of quality. The latest song he shared through YouTube was "Big Eastside". He has announced his plan to tie together all the loosies he has posted online into a project titled Skuba Steve 2, which will be accessible on all streaming services.

Quotable Lyrics

Two tone Baretta

Balenci sweater

I was broke now I’m better

Walked through the rain with a Louis V Umbrella

And I touched $100k this year lil fella

But that shit’s whatever