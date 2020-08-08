Slatt Zy Vents On "Drama"

Slatt Zy is making a name for himself. The 17-year-old rapper has blessed the game with his new single "Drama." Slatt employs a sing-song flow that is reminiscent of young Nelly on his new single. His confidence leaks through the record, which adds energy to the vibe. A superb piano riff sets the backdrop of the instrumental. Many of the younger rappers choose to push the "trap" sound heavy, but "Drama" takes a different approach. The beat is slow and steady, with a touch of soul.

Slatt vents on "Drama," giving listeners an insight into his environment. He starts the song off with the hook, which shines a light on those he has lost. Slatt still sounds a little unrefined as far as style, but his delivery smooths things out. "Drama" is a banger.

Quotable Lyrics

First off, rest in peace to my brother and

I’m sorry to my momma

Out my top block hot like summer bitch

We strictly bout that drama

I can’t get this out my head

he want some smoke we leave him dead

Imma stand on ten fore i let them get me dead

I been steady city rollin’ on the top where we stay