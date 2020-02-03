Skip Bayless has been known to be one of the loudest voices in sports media and when he sees something he dislikes, he lets us know about it. Bayless is a mainstay on FS1's Undisputed where he can be seen debating the likes of Shannon Sharpe on a daily basis. Last night was the Super Bowl and after the Kansas City Chiefs came back to defeat the San Francisco 49ers, Bayless was fired up about the play of Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Jimmy G was good for three quarters but in the decisive frame, he was shakey and allowed the Chiefs to come back and win. Bayless felt as though his play was unacceptable and now, he is demanding the 49ers cut the QB and sign Tom Brady instead. Of course, Garoppolo was a backup for Brady back in New England.

"This is what I would do: I would cut Jimmy G and sign Tom Brady for 2 more years. Brady would live and love to go home. He started as a 49er fan in San Mateo," Bayless explained. As you can imagine, 49ers fans didn't take too kindly to this suggestion and immediately replied to Bayless with their displeasure.

Check out some of the reactions below and let us know if you agree with the Undisputed host.