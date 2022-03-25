Skip Bayless is a huge Michael Jordan, and he is constantly reminding viewers of that when he is talking on Undisputed. After all, it makes sense when you consider just how much he hates on LeBron, who is constantly threatening MJs legacy. Bayless is such a big Jordan fan that he is always wearing the legend's shoes on the air. Prior to each episode of Undisputed, Bayless typically shows off the Jordans he's wearing, and his selections always get fans riled up.

Today on his brand new show, one fan decided to go a bit off script during the question period, and asked Skip about his sneaker choices. As you can see in the clip below, the fan wanted to know about Bayless' Jordan collection and whether or not he has a specific rotation on a week to week basis.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Paley Center for Media

As Bayless explained, he does not have a set rotation, however, he does boast a collection of 51 Jordans, including the Futures, which some fans don't count as part of the Jumpman library. From there, Bayless noted that his favorite sneaker is the Air Jordan 11 "Concord" as it is a shoe that makes him feel powerful.

Needless to say, Bayless knows his Jordans. Hopefully, one day, he gives fans what they really want, which is a sneaker closet tour.