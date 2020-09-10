Skip Bayless has certainly been known to offer up some blistering sports hot takes over the years. His ability to anger people with his opinions has helped turn him into the massive media personality he is today, and whenever he jumps on Undisputed, he isn't afraid to say something that will turn heads.

Today, Bayless spoke about the upcoming NFL season which begins tonight. The TV host offered his bold prediction of how the season will go down and as he explained, he believes the Baltimore Ravens will come away with the title as Lamar Jackson will be hungry to win. While this isn't exactly a wild prediction, his opinion on who the Ravens will play, certainly makes you stop and think for a second. Essentially, Bayless has Tom Brady leading the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl in his first season with the team.

"Baltimore should've won it all last year, and they're going to win it all this year. You want to talk about a baller and a gamer? This young man Lamar Jackson will be on a mission to right all those wrongs from last year," Bayless said.

The Ravens definitely have a chance to win it all this year although the Buccaneers are going to have a long way to go if they even want to make it to the NFL Championship Game. However, Bayless has always had a stan-like approach Brady, so perhaps this prediction should have been expected.