Skip Bayless is one of the more hated individuals in sports media and it mostly has to do with the fact that he is a huge troll who doesn't really seem to care who he offends. Whenever Skip rattles off a hot take, you can be sure there is going to be some salt behind it, and even when he's been proven wrong, he continues to go with the same old narratives to make players like LeBron James look bad.

While watching the epic match between Gonzaga and UCLA last night, Bayless was extremely anti-Gonzaga and when Jalen Suggs hit his amazing three-point shot to win the game at the buzzer, Skip offered up a truly senseless take, claiming that the game wasn't that good because it ended on a "lucky shot."

Even if the shot were lucky, that doesn't take away from the fact that this was a game for the ages. Regardless, Skip pissed off a lot of people with his hot take which is evident by all of the replies that were seen, below.

Let us know what you thought of the game, and whether or not what Skip said holds any weight. As for the Finals, those go down tomorrow as Gonzaga will take on Baylor.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images