LeBron James had many upset on Sunday night as he leveled an elbow to the face of Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons. This was a play that led to quite a bit of debauchery as Stewart attempted to chase LeBron down on the court. It took three separate instances before the Pistons could get Stewart to calm down, and in the end, both LeBron and Stewart were assessed suspensions. LeBron was given one game all while Stewart got two.

Of course, Skip Bayless has been all over this issue, as yesterday, he said that LeBron needs to be suspended, all while calling James a dirty player. Now that LeBron has been suspended, Skip is using this as the perfect opportunity to further his anti-LeBron agenda. Honestly, you got to respect just how shameless Skip truly is.

Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

"I can only speak for myself and it definitely changes how I now view LeBron James," Skip said. "Because I now know he is capable of that act and I did not think he was capable of that act until Sunday evening. I'm gonna say it again, that was no accident, the NBA validated my stance on that, it was clearly intentional."

Skip's hatred for LeBron knows no bounds, and with the clip above, it really feels like the Undisputed host was laying it on thick. Either way, it always seems to make for good TV, which is exactly what FS1 wants.