Skip Bayless tried to give praise to Kevin Durant on Tuesday night, however, it backfired in epic fashion as KD clapped back with a quick retort. The Brooklyn Nets star simply said "I really don't like u" and it was all because of the way Skip tried to include LeBron James in the tweet.

Durant wants his play on the court to stand on its own, and he would prefer to not have someone like Bayless step in and try to make it a contest between he and LeBron. Not to mention, going after Bayless always leads to some nice engagement on social media.

Today on Undisputed, Bayless decided to respond to Durant. As you will see in the clip below, Bayless found the whole thing amusing and that he feels like KD is trying to bait him into a salacious hot take. Instead, Skip simply laughed it off and continued to praise KD for the season he's had.

“When I first heard of this yesterday, I laughed, and then I laughed some more,” Bayless said. “Because Kevin Durant has tried to do this to me several times before, dating back to 2012, and this time, I’m sorry Kevin, I’m not going to take your bait. I’m not going to fall into the trap you want me to fall into, because this is what you need and what you want.”

Skip is known for playing favorites, and he is also known for being a huge troll. Given all of this, his little spat with KD should come as a surprise to absolutely no one.