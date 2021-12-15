Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets had a lot to deal with last night as they took on the Toronto Raptors in Brooklyn. Heading into the match, they had seven players out with COVID-19, which means Kevin Durant was being tasked with carrying the load. The game was by no means easy, and it ended up going to overtime. Luckily for the Nets, they won the game 131-129, all thanks to KD's 34-13-11 triple double.

Fans were praising KD after the game, and some analysts were also giving the Nets superstar his flowers. One such person was Skip Bayless, who said "The Best Player on the Planet was at it again tonight in Brooklyn, going assassin in overtime for the COVID-rocked Nets. Nothing like Kevin Durant. You watch, Bron?"

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The inclusion of LeBron in this tweet was pretty unnecessary, and KD let Skip know about it. Shortly after the game, Durant hopped on Twitter and clapped back at Bayless, saying "I really don’t like u." The tweet ended up going pretty viral as it amassed 275K likes and 55K retweets. Needless to say, Durant was able to share a sentiment that others had already been feeling.

Skip Bayless is someone who has always rubbed people the wrong way, especially when it comes to his LeBron slander. This time around, however, it's one of LeBron's rivals who is sticking up for him. In all honesty, you have to admire the solidarity here.