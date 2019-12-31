Yesterday, Dallas Cowboys fans were anticipating the firing of Jason Garrett. By the end of the day, it was quite clear that Jerry Jones was going to contemplate the decision for another day. Most coaches get fired immediately although, for some reason, Jones is exercising caution with his longtime head coach. Things just aren't working out in Dallas right now and the fans want a change to be made sooner than later.

Today, Garrett is set to meet with Jones for the second time in as many days. Once again, fans are expecting him to be fired but no one can tell for sure. Undisputed host Skip Bayless is a huge Cowboys fan and just like the rest of Cowboys Nation, he's worried that Garrett won't get the ax. In fact, Bayless took to Twitter he seemed to be quite distraught over the whole situation.

Should the Cowboys fire Garrett, we're sure the entire fanbase will take a deep sigh of relief. If Jones keeps him employed, there may very well be protests in the streets. Cowboys fans are fed up with the current coaching staff and if things aren't changed soon, the franchise might be in some trouble.

Bayless has suffered enough this season and if he doesn't get his wish, Undisputed is about to get very interesting.