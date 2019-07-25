Skepta is one of the biggest hip-hop artists to come out of the UK and has collaborated with some of the biggest artists in the game. The artist's unique style has also been noticed by Nike who has given Skepta a few collaborations. In the past, Skepta has occupied himself with the Nike Air Max 97 which is a staple of UK streetwear culture. This time around though, it looks like Skepta will be taking his talents to the Nike Shox TL which is a model that Nike decided to bring back this past year.

The artist was spotted wearing the shoe recently and according to @pyleaks, the shoe will be dropping on September 5th for 160 Euros which roughly converts to $180 USD. The colorway is listed as "BLACK/METALLIC SILVER/UNIVERSITY RED" and based on the photo below, that's a pretty accurate assessment. Skepta collabs tend to perform pretty well for the brand so it's safe to say this will be a hit, especially in the UK. While the Shox model not be for everyone, this could definitely have some potential.

Will you be looking to cop this sneaker or is it a pass for now? Let us know in the comments and stay tuned for updates on this collab.

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit