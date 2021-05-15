Skepta is one of the biggest artists out in the UK right now and as a result, he has been able to get some pretty big endorsement deals. One of those deals is with the likes of Nike and he has already come out with some dope Nike Shox models. Just last month, he got his very own Nike Air Max Tailwind V in a smooth blue color scheme, and now, he is getting yet another Air Max Tailwind V although, this time around, the shoe is going to be coming out in a “Bloody Chrome” model.

As you can see in the images below, the shoe has a mostly red and black upper. However, on the Nike swoosh and the sides close to the back heel, we have a silver chrome glow that makes for an amazing aesthetic. The chrome really makes the shoe pop and if you like that sort of look, these might be a must-cop. The "Bloody Chrome" colorway will also drop on the Nike Phantom soccer cleat, which is a nice addition.

Both of these shoes are going to be coming out on June 12th, so keep your eyes peeled at your local retailer for details. In the meantime, let us know what you think in the comments below.

Image via Nike

