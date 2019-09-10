Skepta is one of the most influential artists in the UK and his style has always been something to behold. For the last few years now, Skepta has been working alongside Nike to bring some interesting shoes to the market. With Nike going back into the vault to offer some early 2000s nostalgia in the form of the Nike Shox TL, Skepta has teamed up with the Swoosh once again for a special colorway.

The pair, which can be found below, is incredibly clean and features an all-black upper while the schock-absorber midsole is red. This contrast creates quite an interesting shoe and will certainly pop on your feet. On each side, there is a silver jewel swoosh which helps add to the overall aesthetic here. If you're a Skepta fan who likes the Nike Shox aesthetic, these are definitely for you.

The original release date for these kicks was Thursday, September 5th but the date has passed us by and they have not yet been released. According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, these will actually be coming out on Thursday, September 12th for $200 USD so watch out for that.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike