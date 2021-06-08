At just 24 years old, Simone Biles is widely considered one of the best gymnasts of all time. Doubling as both an athlete and pop-cultural phenomenon, much of the world was first introduced to Biles at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics. Since then, she's become one of the most recognizable athletes in the world.

This weekend, she competed in the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas. Proving that she truly can't be stopped, it's no surprise Biles easily dominated the competition. She successfully coasted her way to her seventh U.S. title on Sunday (June 6) night, shattering yet another all-time record.



Jamie Squire/Getty Images

After winning her seventh gold medal in the All-Around competition this weekend, Biles made history as the first woman to win seven titles at the Championships. She officially breaks her tie with Clara Schroth Lombady, who also had six titles before Biles' recent win. “It’s really emotional, especially going into my second time doing an Olympic run, it’s really crazy,” said Biles of the win.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” she added, “but it’s been a lot of stress, too.” In addition to breaking the record for most All-Around U.S. titles, she's also already the most decorated American gymnast, while being the third most decorated gymnast in the world.

With her most recent win, she's officially been recruited to the 2021 - 2022 U.S. Women's Gymnastics National Team and will compete at the upcoming U.S. Olympic Trials for a spot on the Olympic team--one she is very likely to snatch up.

With such a full career ahead of her, she has plenty of time to continue to solidify herself as the greatest of all time. Congrats to Simone!



Jamie Squire/Getty Images

