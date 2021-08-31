Bad Boy rapper turned Belizean diplomat Shyne recently returned to the United States for the first time in over a decade. During his trip, an official diplomatic mission, he was met with appreciation from his many friends and former collaborators from the hip-hop community -- including Diddy, who proved instrumental in facilitating Shyne's return to American soil.

Though the trip found him catching up with old pals and sparking renewed fan interest in his musical discography, Shyne made sure to represent the country he calls home. Upon reuniting with JAY-Z at the 40/40 Club, Shyne expressed admiration for Hov's approach to criminal reform, citing him as a kindred spirit on a humanitarian level.

"I admire the humanitarian work Jay is doing with criminal justice reform and providing start-up capital to invest in African American entrepreneurs," he wrote, alongside a picture of him and Hov. "My determination to do the same for my Belizean people is reinforced."

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Now, Shyne has returned back home to Belize, where he shared a few reflections about his travels abroad and future goals. "I am so happy to be home," he begins. "Thanks to all the U.S. Officials, Investors, friends/family from the Entertainment business and the Belizeans in the diaspora who received me so warmly. Thanks to all the supporters in the U.S., around the world and home here in Belize who have been wishing me well."

"Your prayers and positive energy has helped to make my U.S. Offcial Mission a success," he continues. "Please keep me in prayer, as I plan to work with both my UDP Opposition & the PUP Administration to follow through on all my official engagements to bring about meaningful results for the benefit of the Belizean People."

Check out Shyne's latest message -- which was met with support from Fat Joe, Diddy, and more -- and be sure to show some appreciation in the comments for all of the humanitarian work he has been doing overseas.