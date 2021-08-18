In 1999, roughly a year before the release of his debut self-titled album, former Bad Boy rapper Shyne was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault, and reckless endangerment for his infamous New York nightclub altercation with Diddy. In 2001, he was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison, and after being released from prison in 2009, the Belizean rapper was subsequently deported due to being a non-citizen felon.

Over a decade later, Shyne has now returned to the United States for the first time since being deported, and it's reportedly partially thanks to Diddy's endless lobbying on his behalf.



Robert Mecea/Newsmakers/Getty Images

According to Baller Alert, Shyne was recently granted a Visa in order to meet with US senators and congressmen across the country to establish new relationships between Belize and the US, as he now serves as a member of the Belizean House of Representatives and the leader of the opposition party. Even though he reportedly received help from Diddy, it appears that Shyne, now known as Moses Barrow, has reentered the country solely on diplomatic business.

Revolt has also shared video footage of Shyne's return to the United States, and when asked how it feels to be back in America, the rapper-turned-politician said, "It feels great. It feels great to be in America representing Belize." In the video, Shyne also discusses how friends like Diddy and Corey Jacobs were instrumental in his ability to build relationships with US politicians, and he is extremely hopeful that he will be able to strengthen the ties between the United States and Belize.

Check out the inspiring video below.